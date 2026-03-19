Dangerous chemicals found in braiding hair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What you put in your hair matters.

From braids to sew-ins to press and curls, Lavonne Latham Harris said she does it all at her Columbus salon.

And though most of her clients may lean towards roller sets, Harris said she’s still selective in the braiding hair she uses for her clients.

“You have to always keep up your education, so you got to know what’s out there, know the chemicals and know what you’re doing when it comes to your clientele hair,” said Harris.

Last month, Consumer Reports released a study showing dangerous chemicals in a number of braiding hair brands.

These brands are pre-dominantly used by Black women.

A majority of the products tested contained heavy metals and one hundred percent contained volatile organic compounds or VOCs.

This was a follow-up study to Consumer Reports’ research on synthetic hair from last year.

“I use synthetic but as long as it’s not the blend. The blend to me got a little more chemicals to it,” said Harris.

Heavy metals were also found in synthetic hair in 2025.

Based on February’s study, human hair had the highest amounts of lead.

And the VOCs detected, included a respiratory irritant and low levels of toxins that may be linked to cancer.

Harris said she analyzes her clients’ scalps before styling or braiding their hair.

“I think about the person, and I think about their scalp. And I have to make sure that they don’t have an irritated scalp… A lot of the braided hair is synthetic. So, you have to make sure it’s not synthetic blend. Synthetic blend hair will make your hair itch,” said Harris.

Another study showed that some braiding hair contained flame-retardants and organotins, which can be linked to skin irritation.

Local stylist and instructor Courtney Harris suggested shampooing the extensions before braiding to prevent risk.

Researchers advise consumers to be mindful when selecting hair brands.

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