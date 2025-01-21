Dangerous cold continues into the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures continue to be cold with brutal wind chills. Luckily, conditions for most will be staying dry. Milder conditions return later in the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Overnight lows are falling back into the teens tonight. Light breeze will maintain. Sky will stay relatively clear through the early evening, building in clouds through the overnight hours.

TUESDAY: Another day starting SO COLD! Wind chill temperatures will be back in the single digits to low 10s. The day is going to be mostly cloudy, with a few possible flurries. Leake, Kemper, Neshoba Counties could see up to 0.5″ of snow. I-20 and South to the Coast is where most accumulation will be likely. Temperatures will fall again overnight, back into the teens.

REST OF WEEK: The coldest morning may actually be Wednesday with air temperatures ranging from 11-17 degrees. We’ll go above freezing Wednesday afternoon for a few hours, but expect another fairly cold morning into Thursday. Milder air settles in by late-week into the weekend, with rain chances returning Sunday.