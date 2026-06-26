Dangerous Heat Building

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Dangerous heat is building in, starting as soon as this weekend.

TODAY – Today will also be pretty hot with temps in the mid-90’s and some areas reaching a heat index of 101 this afternoon. Hot and sunny conditions will kickstart our weekend.

THIS WEEKEND – Saturday has a very small chance for isolated rain to pass through a few areas, but most of us will stay dry all day. Temps will jump from the low 90’s Saturday to the mid-90’s Sunday. This is where the heat index continues to rise and begins the heat concerns

NEXT WEEK – Heat continues to rise at the start of next week with temps climbing as high as 98 by Tuesday and not moving much out of the upper 90’s. This is where the feels-like temps can really start to feel oppressive. There are currently no advisories out right now, but we will continue to monitor that as it gets closer.