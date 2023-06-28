Dangerous heat into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Heat is not planning to back off for a few more days. Temperatures are heading into the triple digits, with heat indices extended beyond 100 degrees. This is not the time to make around, take care of yourself.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Warm night conditions continuing tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage will be light to none.

THUR/FRI: Here it is! Hottest temperatures of the week. Thursday will have highs in the upper 90s, while Friday aims towards triple digits. An excessive heat warning is in place for 10A-9PM Thursday. Heat indices will be close to 110-115 degrees for the end of the week. While we usually support enjoying nice conditions. Temperatures and feels like conditions like these are very dangerous. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Still hot, but slightly cooler. Middle to upper 90s will still be expected for the weekend. However, cloud coverage will be increasing and so will the chance of afternoon summertime showers.