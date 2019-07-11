David Ortiz has 3rd surgery after complications from gunshot

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is recovering from a third surgery after experiencing complications resulting from. Ortiz’s wife, Tiffany, says in a statement Thursday that he is “recovering well and in good spirits.” He had the surgery earlier this week at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement on behalf of Tiffany Ortiz: pic.twitter.com/U8rkXT7oaH — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 11, 2019

Ortiz was shot in the back at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month. Dominican police have said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at the club.

Police say a suspected drug trafficker offered to pay $30,000 for the shooting. Police say they’ve arrested 14 people in the case, including the suspected gunman, and are searching for others.

Earlier this month, the man accused of setting into motion the murder-for-hire plot claimed he had nothing to do with last month’s attack in the Dominican Republic. Víctor Hugo Gómez Vasquez made his case in a cellphone video he recorded before he was arrested.