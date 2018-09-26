Day Two: “Eric” continues to be focus of Tellis trial

BATESVILLE (WCBI) Day two of the Quinton Tellis retrial for the murder of Jessica Chambers is following the same theme as day one. Emergency responders continued to testify they heard the name “Eric” when they asked Chambers who set her on fire. Prosecutors did get one witness to say that Chambers voice was not very clear. A Panola County deputy provided the first additional description of the suspect when he testified that Chambers identified her attacker as a black man. That same deputy also testified that Chambers denied it was her boyfriend who had burned her.