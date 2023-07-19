Deadline to self-report flood damage is Wednesday, July 19

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – New numbers are coming in from the recent flooding in Winston and Choctaw counties.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said preliminary reports show 108 homes had some type of damage in Winston County, along with 18 businesses and a combined 66 roads and bridges.

Three public buildings also reported damages.

The July 13 floods also impacted 35 homes in Choctaw County. 10 businesses and 28 roads were also damaged.

Local and state teams will validate the damages in the days ahead.

July 19 was the final day to self-report damage.

Louisville Mayor Will Hill wanted people to know that anyone who sustained any floodwater damage from the July 13 flood needs to self-report by 5:00 p.m. on July 19.

Call (662)773-3527 to provide your name, number, and address only.

There are other self-reporting means with MEMA, but this number is easy and will end after July 19.

Local teams along with state officials will begin validating damages and areas of concern in the days ahead.

