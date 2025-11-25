Deadlines approach for Runoff Elections in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office is reminding people about deadlines for the December 2 Runoff Elections.

The last day for in-person absentee voting is this Saturday, November 29.

Circuit Clerks’ offices will be open from 8 am until Noon.

All Mail-in Absentee Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, December 2, and must be received by 5 pm December 9.

There are only a handful of races in the WCBI viewing area.

Noxubee County has the most at stake, with runoffs in the Coroner, Sheriff, and District 5 Election Commissioner races.

Lafayette County will also be picking an Election Commissioner for District 2, and Tippah County has a District 2 Supervisor race to decide.

Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm on Tuesday, December 2.

