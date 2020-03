SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman was killed in an early Wednesday morning industrial accident in Noxubee County.

The incident happened at Shuqualak Lumber Company at about 4 a.m

- Advertisement -

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun said the accident involved a forklift.

45-year-old Toya Smith died at the scene.

Calhoun sent the woman’s body for an autopsy.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are investigating the accident.