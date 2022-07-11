Defendant pleads guilty in double murder case in Alabama

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)-The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences.

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of 28-year-old Michael Evan

Council.

Council, of New Jersey, was responsible for the shooting deaths of 55-year-old Hernan Antonio Padilla and 56-year-old Allen Clifford Sandlin.

Both men were found shot to death at Padilla’s home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018.

An investigation led to capital murder charges against Council and four other defendants.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.

The New Jersey State Police assisted with locating and taking Council and another defendant into custody.

Cases against other defendants are still pending.