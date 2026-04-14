Democrats seek to overturn Trump’s new rules for student loan forgiveness

WASHINGTON (AP) — Associated Press reports that Democrats in Congress are trying to overturn the Trump administration’s changes to a popular student loan forgiveness program, with lawmakers saying the changes are political and could leave some borrowers without the relief they were pledged.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program cancels loans for qualified public service workers after they’ve made a decade’s worth of payments. It has long been open to those who go to work for the government, public schools, fire and police departments, public hospitals, and nonprofits. But last fall, the President Donald Trump administration’s wrote a new rule that empowered Education Secretary Linda McMahon to kick borrowers out of the program if they’re employed by groups whose work is deemed to have a “substantial illegal purpose.”

Set to take effect in July, the rule is aimed primarily at organizations that work with immigrants and transgender youth.

On Tuesday, Democrats in both the Senate and House introduced resolutions to overturn the rule, calling it “a clear attempt to intimidate and punish certain organizations.” While the measure may get a vote, it’s unlikely to pass.

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