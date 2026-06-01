Alabama man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alabama man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a fire truck.

The incident happened in Jones County.

According to our sister station WXXV, 26-year-old John Burhing, the 3rd of Hoover, Alabama, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary, motor vehicle theft, and auto burglary.

A resident contacted the Jackson County Sheriff’s office to report that a fire truck had been stolen from the Old Americus Fire Station.

The resident also informed deputies that Burhing had allegedly broken into other vehicles and could be a suspect.

Burhing allegedly returned the truck and was taken into custody a short time later.

was transported to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held pending an initial appearance in county court.

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