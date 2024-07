Demolition begins on EMCC’s main campus in Scooba

SCOOBA, Miss. (WCBI) – Demolition is underway at East Mississippi Community College.

Noxubee and Lauderdale Halls are being torn down to make way for new student housing on the Scooba campus.

The old dorms were built in 1948.

New apartment-style housing should be in place by 2025.

The former cafeteria was also demolished earlier this month.

