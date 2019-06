MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Five percent of Mississippi’s population was unemployed in May.

That’s the latest jobless rate, from the Department of Employment Security.

Officials with the Department of Employment Security said the percentage is slightly higher than April’s rate.

The number of unemployed was 4.8%, this time last year.

Non-farm jobs in Mississippi rose by 2,300 in May, to the most jobs ever recorded in the state.