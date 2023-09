Deputies are searching for pizza thieves

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lowndes County deputies are searching for three teens who like pizza.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the Papa John’s driver went to a home on Mason Drive this past Saturday.

The teens are accused of reaching inside the vehicle and taking two pizzas from the driver.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.