Deputies Investigate 3 Lowndes County Shootings Friday Morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Gunfire echoes through Lowndes County early this morning, as deputies investigate three separate shootings.

Three people were shot, including two teenagers, on Downs Road at about 2:30 AM.

Deputies were called about a drive-by shooting.

Two victims were driven to the hospital. The third person was taken by ambulance.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says one of those victims was later airlifted to a Jackson hospital. The others had non-life-threatening injuries.

Two males, ages 14 and 15, were shot and a 24-year-old female.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. No arrest has been made.

Deputies are also investigating a shooting that happened on Dove Street, just after midnight.

The victim woke up to hear gunshots outside of her home.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes damaging the house.

No one was injured.

And the third shooting happened at Club Nu-Image on Penn Station Road, just after 1 AM.

Deputies were initially told that someone had been shot but have not been able to find a victim.

However, they did find a vehicle in the parking lot that was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told investigators they were inside at the time of the shooting and did not see anything.

No arrests have been made in these shootings.

At this time, investigators do not believe the incidents are related.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.