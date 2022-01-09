Deputies search for suspect involved in Vaiden post office robbery

CARROLL COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The search is underway for the suspect in a post office robbery.

The Vaiden Post Office on Highway 51 was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

The suspect is described as a 5 ‘ 5 black male, wearing a gray hoodie and jeans.

The suspect was seen running north from the post office.

A reward is being offered with information leading to an arrest.

He’s considered armed and dangerous.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

Contact the Carroll or Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.