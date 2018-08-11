Deputies searching for two armed robbers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is urging caution, as they search for two men they say robbed a local store clerk at gunpoint. An investigator tells WCBI that two armed, masked men walked into the Sensations Adult Entertainment Store on MS-373 at about 5:45 P.M. on Saturday. No one was injured but the store owner says the men got away with hundreds of dollars in cash. The sheriff’s department is gathering fingerprints and attempting to review surveillance video from inside the store. If you know anything about this crime or see anything suspicious, you are urged to call the Sheriff’s Department.