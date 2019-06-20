Deputy Town Marshal Resigns Amid Allegations Brought Against Him

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- A Caledonia Town Marhsal turns in his badge.

Deputy Town Marhsal Lance Luckey submitted his letter of resignation during a special called meeting on Thursday.

The mayor and other town leaders aren’t saying much on the issues due to this being a personnel matter.

After a more than 30 minute executive session, the board of aldermen unanimously accepted Luckey’s resignation.

This comes amid controversy and allegations being brought against the veteran officer.

Board attorney Chris Hemphill said Luckey was alleged to be involved in an incident.

However, he wouldn’t go into further details about the alleged incident due to pending possible litigation.

“As far as the town is concerned, as far as the personnel matter, it’s over with,” said Hemphill. “The investigation into any other incidents or complaints will still be handled by the marshal’s department and or the sheriff’s department.”

Mayor Mitch Wiggins said Luckey has been a deputy town marshal for 12 years.

Luckey is also a member of the Columbus Police Department.