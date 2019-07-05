Details released in crash between bicyclist and SUV

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 27-year-old Columbus man has been released from a Tupelo hospital after an accident between his bicycle and a car.

According to police reports, the cyclist ran a stop sign on Taylor Street. He was struck by the driver of an SUV headed west on Highway 182, landing on the windshield according to witnesses.

The biker was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus via ambulance before being transferred by helicopter to Tupelo.

No citations have been issued to either driver, although the police report did indicate the cyclist failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the rule of the road requires everyone on a bicycle to abide by the same laws as a motor vehicle.