ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We’re learning details about an Itawamba County homicide.

The victim is Dylan Cayson. Investigators told WCBI he was reported missing this weekend.

He found later this week.

Mitchell Shumpert, 25, was charged with capital murder.

WCBI’s Allie Martin is talking to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickenson, who believed robbery could have been the motive.

We’ll have more information on this story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.