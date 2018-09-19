DEVELOPING – Noxubee County school to close

BROOKSVILLE (WCBI) – The first major change since the state took control of the Noxubee County School district is here. Virgil Jones Elementary in Brooksville is closing October 5th.

State-appointed Superintendent of Education Rod Broadnax tells WCBI the decision to close the school is based purely on financial reasons. A state audit of the district prior to the takeover and Broadnax’s appointment showed a wide range of financial mismanagement dating back years.

Broadnax says the current Virgil Jones students will be transferred to Macon. Details on how the move will impact staff members will be released later.

WCBI will have more on this developing story tonight