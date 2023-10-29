Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi holds Walk for Diabetes at Riverwalk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its Walk for Diabetes at the Columbus Riverwalk.

Education is an important part of anyone’s diabetes journey.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi used its Walk for Diabetes to educate diabetics, their families, and the rest of the public.

Mississippi is ranked as one of the worst states when it comes to the prevalence of diabetes, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi is working to bring education and awareness to the issue.

They held the annual Walk for Diabetes at the Columbus Riverwalk.

Associate Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi Irena McCain said the group is there to support those struggling with diabetes.

“We are hoping to raise awareness of diabetes, about what people need to do to take care of their own or a family member’s diabetes. We are here for support and have information. And we want people to know that we support you with type 1 or type 2 diabetes because there is a stigma sometimes with diabetes,” said McCain.

People from around the area came out to walk or volunteer at the event.

Mississippi University for Women was well represented.

Nursing students helped work the event.

To MUW’s Men’s Basketball Coach Dean Burrows, who is also a diabetic, it’s very important that the university be involved.

“I wanted to bring our program, our department, and our university to the community of Columbus. Service and servitude are some of our core values, so we wanted to get involved,” said Burrows.

Everyone involved in the event stressed the importance of educating the public, including Visit Columbus CEO Nancy Carpenter.

“It is so important to pass along the information we get here. We realize how important making others aware of diabetes in our state and individual families, how important that mission is,” said Carpenter.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi holds walks like this across the state.

