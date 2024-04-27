Warm but breezy weekend ahead!

Warm weather is expected for our weekend ahead of next rain chance
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you like warm weather, this weekend is for you! Highs will be in the 80s before our next chance of rain comes Monday.

SATURDAY: It is looking like a nice but warm Saturday! High temperatures today will rest in the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky overhead. It could be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the south at 15 mph and gusts 20+ mph. By tonight, temps will fall into the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be a “copycat” forecast. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky. There may be chance some communities get a quick sprinkle of rain in the afternoon, but for the most part we will stay dry. Winds could gust up to 25 mph tomorrow as well.

LOOKING AHEAD TO NEXT WEEK: Our next chance of meaningful rainfall and storms will appear Monday afternoon. Rain could linger through Tuesday and Wednesday. High temps will be in the 80s all week.

