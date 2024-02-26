Digital Sales Manager

Position: Digital Sales Manager

Department: Sales

Reports to: WCBI General Sales Manager & General Manager

WCBI-TV, located in Columbus, Mississippi, is on the hunt for a Digital Sales Manager (DSM) who will act as the digital marketing guru within our sales team. This role is ideal for those passionate about blending traditional and digital media strategies to bolster local client success. Unlike traditional management roles, the DSM will not oversee personnel but will be responsible for managing and significantly growing the company’s digital revenue through a combination of 4-legged team selling and solo efforts.

Key Responsibilities:

Serve as the digital marketing expert, guiding the sales team with insights and strategies to enhance digital sales outcomes.

Play a crucial role in supporting the sales team during 4-legged calls, offering expert digital marketing advice to secure and grow accounts.

Take charge of the company’s digital revenue, focusing both on personal business generation and empowering the sales team to close more digital deals.

Lead digital initiatives by identifying client’s digital challenges and presenting tailored, solution-based marketing strategies to improve their business.

Forge and maintain strong relationships with local and regional businesses, leveraging a deep understanding of digital marketing to meet their unique needs.

Qualifications:

Proven track record of sales success and a deep knowledge of digital marketing strategies.

Ability to work collaboratively with a seasoned team of marketing Account Executives, driving digital sales and meeting revenue goals.

Experience with a wide range of digital marketing tools and tactics, including but not limited to: Website design & management services Content creation & earned organic online visibility Programmatic, paid search and paid social advertising Lead generation and nurture using AI and automation Familiarity with TV station online audience monetization through local advertising and sponsored content opportunities on the website, mobile apps, email subscriptions, streaming platforms and social media channels.



The DSM role is designed for individuals eager to leverage their digital marketing expertise to make a measurable impact on our business and their career. If you’re ready to take on the challenge of driving digital revenue without the responsibilities of personnel management, we encourage you to apply. During the interview process, we will look for quantifiable evidence of your sales and digital marketing prowess.

To Apply:

Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to employment@wcbi.com – attn: Bert Sparks

OTHER INFORMATION: No Telephone calls please. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

