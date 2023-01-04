Digital Sales Manager

WCBI-TV, a subsidiary of Morris Network, is seeking a Digital Sales Manager who can take us to the next level. The DSM will cultivate new business, grow existing business and work as a team leader with seasoned marketing Account Executives who attain results for their clients by recommending solutions that combine traditional and digital media. The candidate will have full access to a suite of ‘ChartLocal Digital Marketing Services’ as well as “Television Station Digital Assets” in order to achieve the station’s digital revenue goals.

The Digital Sales Manager reports directly to the General Manager and to the General Sales Manager.

ChartLocal Digital Services include:

Website Services: Design, Hosting, Domain, Security, Updates & Maintenance

Content Services: SEO, Social Media Management, Email/Text, Video Production, Graphic Design, etc.

Advertising Services: SEM/PPC, Targeted Display, OTT/CTV, YouTube, Social Media Advertising

Software Services: Contesting, Business Listings Management, Reputation Management, Conversion SAAS

Television Station Digital Assets include:

News Website: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Deals, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

News Mobile App: Display Ads, Video Pre/Post Roll, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

OTT/CTV App on Roku/Amazon/Apple: Streaming TV ads, Native Advertising

Daily Email Newsletter: Display Ads, Content Sponsorships, Native Advertising

Non-Traditional: Event Marketing, Outside Media Partnerships, etc.

Education:

College degree is PREFERRED.

Additional Information: EOE

The candidate must be willing to take ownership of the TV Station’s Digital budget. This means a dedicated effort to generate business on his/her own, as well as a dedicated focus on working with the sales team to help them close more digital business. The expectation will be to “lead with digital” by identifying “digital pain points” for prospects and offering solution-based marketing to help the prospects improve his or her business. The ideal candidate will also have experience securing relationships with franchise organizations and multi-location businesses. The DSM must have strong digital knowledge but be able to utilize it strategically to advance the sales and marketing partnership.

During the interview process, we will be evaluating quantifiable evidence of sales success as well as examples demonstrating digital marketing knowledge. Knowing the many digital marketing products and how they work together to create a strategy is paramount to the candidate’s success.

If this describes you and you’re looking for a position that will allow you to leverage your talent and make an impact on business and your own career, the role of a Digital Sales Manager is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

We look forward to hearing from you!

HOW TO APPLY:

Send a Resume or link to your LinkedIn page to Bert Sparks (bsparks@wcbi.com) and Chris Carlton (ccarlton@chartlocal.com).

OTHER INFORMATION: No Telephone calls please. We utilize DMV, criminal background checks and drug screening as a condition of employment.

It is the policy of WCBI-TV, LLC that employment shall be based on merit, qualification, and competence. Employment practice shall not be influenced or affected by virtue of an applicant’s or an employee’s race, age, sex, religion, color, national origin, or disability. Females and minorities are encouraged to apply.

