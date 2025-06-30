Couple accuse of stealing from an elderly man in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus couple has been accused of pulling an elderly man out of his wheelchair and taking his $15.

23-year-old Jaquon Norwood and 20-year-old Magnolia Jones were both charged with robbery.

Columbus police said the incident happened in the 500 block of 15th Avenue South this past Saturday, June 28.

Investigators believe Norwood and Jones took the 79-year-old man’s fanny pack.

Some debit and credit cards were also reported stolen.

Bond has not been set for Norwood and Jones.

