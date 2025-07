West Alabama man charged with sexual battery in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Alabama man accused of a child sex crime has been captured after being indicted nearly five years ago.

Brandon Banks is charged with sexual battery.

He was indicted by a Lowndes County jury in July 2020.

Banks is accused of having sex with a then-16-year-old in November 2019.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Banks was taken into custody in Tuscaloosa.

No trial date has been set.

