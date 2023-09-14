Dining for a cause: Local celebrities serve up support for St. Jude in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Dining for a cause. Local celebrities served diners at a popular Tupelo restaurant as part of the annual St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night.

Celebrities from across the region put on their aprons at Harvey’s Tupelo and waited tables during the fundraiser while encouraging diners to leave extravagant tips. All of the tips went to St. Jude.

WCBI’s Allie Martin was one of the celebrity waiters, taking customers’ orders, getting their drinks and food, and bussing tables.

Bernard Bean, the owner of the Eat With Us group that owns Harvey’s, said it is always an honor to help St. Jude.

“It is amazing how St. Jude has changed lives and is there for families in dark hours and there to support them all the way through,” said Bean.

WCBI News will announce the final total from the St. Jude Celebrity Wait Night on Sunrise Saturday at 9 a.m.

