Dinner will raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Cooking & Caring for Ukraine set for Thursday evening

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A fundraiser takes place this week that will allow guests to sample traditional Ukrainian food, while also helping refugees in the war-torn country.

The event is organized by “Cooking as a First Language,” which seeks to introduce locals to foods from other countries and cultures.

Cooking as a First Language will host “Cooking and Caring for Ukraine” Thursday night at All Saints Episcopal Church in Tupelo.

There will be traditional foods from Ukraine and Eastern Europe. Lauren McElwain started “Cooking as a First Language” and is also being assisted in this event by a local woman whose family spent their summers in Ukraine as missionaries.

“Money from this event goes through Pine Grove Baptist Church in Hickory Flat toward women and children in Ukraine who have had to evacuate their homes and don’t have a source of income,” McElwain said.

“It’s a beautiful culture and I’ve grieved so much as a person getting to grow up in that environment, and it makes me heartbroken to see them struggling so much and having their independence threatened and I think we should all support them in any way we can,” said Page Thorn, whose family spent summers in Ukraine as missionaries.

There will also be a time of prayer, and kids will be able to write letters and draw pictures for Ukrainian refugees. That dinner is set for Thursday night at six at All Saints Episcopal Church. For more information go to eventbrite.com and search for “Cooking and Caring for Ukraine.”