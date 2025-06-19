Disabled Marine camps out in the mall to raise money for veterans

Annual 7 Days for the Troops fundraiser helps bridge the gap in services and resources available to veterans

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Forever Young Boo scooters show their stuff in front of the Honor Tower.

For the past nineteen years, Scott Burns has camped out for one week at the Mall at Barnes Crossing, raising money for injured and wounded veterans. It means a lot to veterans, like Basil Smith, who served in Vietnam.

“Everyone should pay attention to what he has to say, because a veteran, you lose no matter what, if you go overseas in a war or something like that, you still will lose,” said Smith.

Burns suffered a service-related injury during training. Over the years, after multiple surgeries, he had both legs amputated below the knees. He started the non-profit, 7 Days for the Troops, to raise money to bridge the gap in services and resources for disabled veterans.

Money raised during his week-long mall campout will help a World War II veteran.

“There is a 99-year-old veteran in Holly Springs, everyone calls him ‘Preacher,’ and his house was in a tornado. He was shot 28 times, three Purple Hearts. He served under Patton,” Burns said.

Leah Rose is a local singer and songwriter whose song “Send Me” pays tribute to military veterans. She has helped out at the fundraiser for the past eight years.

“It is very important, we need to stand for our veterans and support those who have said, ‘ Send Me,” Rose said.

Donations can be made at the food court, online, and local businesses have donated items that are up for grabs as part of a raffle. Burns will be camped out in the food court through Saturday afternoon.

For information on the raffle or how to donate, go to facebook.com/7Days4thetroops.

