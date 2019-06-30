Disabled USMC Veteran Begins Week Long Mall Campout As Part Of ‘7 Days For The Troops’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A disabled veteran of the United States Marine Corps is spending the next week living inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing, raising money to help other wounded military vets.

Scott Burns will camp out the entire week at the food court in the Tupelo mall, as he raises money for a non profit known as “Purple Heart Homes.” That organization renovates homes to make them handicapped accessible for wounded military veterans.

Burns injured his leg while in Marine boot camp. After twenty years and many surgeries, he had his left leg amputated below the knee. Burns says any donation can make a big difference in the life of a disabled veteran.

“One hundred percent of the money goes to help veterans, if we raise $22,000 , we will give $22,000 away, and my goal is 22 this year, because we did 22 last year, but somebody just pointed out to me, if we raise, $25,001 this year, we will have raised $200,000 through 7 days for troops program, so I would love to hit that $25,001 mark,” Burns said.

Area businesses donated items that are being raffled off. People can donate online and also look at the raffle items online, at 7 Days for the Troops on Facebook. Burns will be at the food court through next Saturday.

facebook.com/7Days4thetroops