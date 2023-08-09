Disagreement over downtown property heats up in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A disagreement over a downtown Columbus property is heating up.

The old Gilmer Inn hotel property at Main and Third streets is owned by 8692 Holding LLC.

Scott Ferguson is the registered agent for that company. He also operates Financial Concepts in Columbus.

He bought the property with the intent to develop the space.

Furguson has asked to modify plans and now wants to sell the property.

The deed date on the Tax Assessor’s website for this real estate is listed as August 2021 to Furguson’s company.

Today, the Columbus City Council voted to hire attorney Amanda Meadows to help navigate the next steps the city wants to take in order to get the property back.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter