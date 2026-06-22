disCARD aims to close data gaps in Gulf fisheries

Red Snapper A red snapper hangs from a descender device clip, with calm ocean water in the background.

Anglers participating in the disCARD project receive a compact 5-by-7-inch paper card before fishing, record information about fish they release during the trip, and afterward, submit that data by texting a photo of the completed card. (Courtesy photo/MSU Extension Service) Hands holding disCARD Project survey cards and an instructional card with a QR code, near a dock.

BILOXI, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU press release, the fish recreational anglers catch and release can be just as important for research as the keepers, but the difficulty of accurately measuring them has left a critical gap in fisheries science that a new project led by Mississippi State University is trying to close.

Launched this year with $2 million in funding from NOAA Fisheries and the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission, the initiative introduces a hybrid reporting system known as “disCARD”- a paper-and-digital catch card designed to capture real-time data on released fish across the Gulf of Mexico.

The two-year research project is led by the MSU Extension Service and the Mississippi-Alabama Sea Grant Consortium. Marcus Drymon, associate Extension professor based at the MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center in Biloxi, directs the research project alongside Carly Standbridge, a graduate student in wildlife, fisheries, and aquaculture with the Marine Fisheries Ecology Program.

“Recreational anglers are important stakeholders who care deeply about fisheries,” Standbridge said. “Our hope is that this project will be an avenue for them to join with scientists and fisheries managers to contribute their firsthand experiences on the water toward fisheries science and management efforts across the Gulf.”

Developed in collaboration with state agencies, researchers, and private partners, the system is being deployed across all five Gulf states, targeting red snapper as well as other key species, including greater amberjack, gray triggerfish, cobia, and gag grouper.

The disCARD concept modernizes a familiar tool. Anglers receive a compact 5-by-7-inch paper card before fishing, record information about fish they release during the trip and, afterward, submit that data by texting a photo of the completed card.

Once the photo is submitted, machine imaging and optical character recognition software then convert the information into structured data. The data are subsequently provided to each Gulf state as well as NOAA Fisheries.

Traditionally, fisheries scientists have relied on surveys conducted after fishing trips are complete. While those remain valuable, their dependence on memory can lead to inaccurate or incomplete reporting.

By contrast, Standbridge said, the disCARD encourages anglers to log discarded fish as they are caught and released, reducing recall bias and capturing more precise information.

“Understanding how many fish of each species are released, along with the reasons for release, can support stock assessments and, in turn, future management decisions,” Standbridge said.

The system does not require downloading a smartphone app. With only a smartphone and its camera needed, its simplicity is one of the project’s greatest strengths.

Standbridge said electronic submission by text message will allow information to reach state agencies quickly and support timely management decisions and stock assessments.

“Recreational anglers’ fishing effort and catch data are important for fish stock assessments,” Standbridge said. “Acknowledging the significance of recreational discards, we are exploring methods for collecting discard data that improve both accuracy and participation.”

The information gathered goes beyond simple counts. The research is concerned with why fish are released — whether due to size limits, seasonal restrictions or personal preference.

Regulations designed to protect fish populations often lead to more releases, meaning discard data can play a crucial role in understanding overall fishing pressure.

To streamline the process further, anglers answer a few qualifying questions before receiving a card. The pre-trip interaction helps researchers gather additional context without overcrowding the card itself.

The user experience keeps the reporting process to three steps: discard and log fish, take a photo of completed card and text the image.

By collecting data across multiple fishing seasons in 2026 and 2027, researchers hope to capture both annual and seasonal variation in discard patterns.

“The project is funded for two years, allowing us to collect data across multiple fishing seasons and capture annual and seasonal variation in recreational discards,” Standbridge said.

To encourage participation, anglers who submit completed cards are entered into monthly drawings for gift cards throughout the project’s two-year timeline.

Ultimately, the initiative aims to fill a longstanding blind spot in fisheries science while building stronger relationships among those who depend on and study Gulf waters.

“The disCARD combines the efforts of recreational anglers, fisheries managers and scientists into a unified initiative to improve our understanding of discarded fishes and redefine how we collect information on recreational discards,” Standbridge said. “We collectively hope that this project strengthens the connection between these three groups. Through this collaboration, we can build lasting partnerships that contribute to better science.”

State agencies, academic researchers and private industry partners collaborating on the project include Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Bluefin Data.

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