District 1 Firefighters respond to a mobile home fire in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A mobile home in Lowndes County is likely a total loss after a mid-morning fire.

District One Volunteer firefighters were called to the blaze on Highway 12 East in the Caledonia area around 10 am, on March 18.

A WCBI Viewer saw the fire and captured the video from which we took this picture.

He said that two vehicles also burned in the fire, and it looked like the mobile home would likely be a total loss.

