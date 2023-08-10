District 15 State Senator looks forward to next legislative session

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With a hard-fought primary battle in the rearview mirror, District 15 State Senator Bart Williams is now looking forward to the next legislative session.

Lawmakers will have a lot on their plates when they return to Jackson in January.

Williams would like to see continued improvement in the state’s education system and improvements in infrastructure.

He also said the plight of rural hospitals needs to be addressed. There are three such hospitals in his district.

Overall, he said the state is in good shape financially, and he would like to pay down some of the debt and cut any new borrowing.

Tax cuts have been an election talking point for almost every candidate.

He thinks lawmakers need to take a measured approach.

“As a fiscal conservative, I believe in less government, which means if we have less taxes that’s going to be good. I think we need to do it responsibly and methodically. We passed a $525 million income tax cut. Legislatively speaking, we’ve got to look at it in three years, the year before an election. That’s going to make us look at the taxes that we have. I think we need to put everything on the table, including the grocery tax. What has the greatest impact on our people? Assuming we have surplus income, I think we’ll look at reducing taxes further, as we should if we’re fiscal conservatives,” said Williams.

Williams has no opponent in the November General Election. He came to office in a special election in 2020, so this will be his first full term as Senator.

