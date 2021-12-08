District 32 now has a new State Senator

NOXUBEE AND WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – For the first time in nearly 30 years there is a new District 32 State Senator.

Rod Hickman has officially been sworn in this morning in the Senate chambers at the state Capitol.

Hickman fended off eight other candidates to win a runoff election.

He previously served as the Noxubee County prosecutor.

Hickman replaces long-time State Senator Sampson Jackson, who retired earlier this year.

Jackson was first elected in 1992.

Hickman’s first legislative session will begin next month.

District 32 covers portions of Noxubee, Winston, Kemper, and Lauderdale Counties.