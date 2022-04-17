Doctor who followed her dreams says it wasn’t always easy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s all about following your dreams.

“If we face tomorrow we can do anything that we set our minds to and I’m so grateful for that,” said Alexander.

That’s Bridgett C Alexander’s motto….chasing your dreams.

Teachers, firefighters, or a lawyer…that’s usually the answer for most kids when you ask them what they want to be when they’re older.

But for Dr.Alexander, wanted to go into the medical field.

“Growing up as a little girl I’ve always wanted to be a doctor and I believed I was going to be a doctor when I became grown and that was just a childhood dream,” said Alexander.

Alexander was met with challenges while pursuing her goals. But she prevailed.

Years later, she faced another obstacle–the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was challenging and I got married and I decided to go for my associated degree so 4 degrees later I was able to accomplish and attain Dr. of Nursing practice in the middle of covid,” said Alexander.

With the help of her loved ones, she found the light at the end of the tunnel.

Dr. Alexander says her family was always her biggest support and she says when she didn’t know what else to do during the hard times she always remembered what her mom would tell her as a little girl.

“My mom use to tell us we were always brought up in the church and trust God and when it gets a little rough i use to remember some of the songs we use to hear ‘Shine on me’,” said Alexander.

Dr. Alexander reflects on her times during medical school often. Even through those hard times, she would do it all over again because it molded her into the person she is today.

“I graduated with high honors so I’m very very grateful and it was a tough program and challenging but it was very rewarding and I feel that it did give me the bases to give me an awesome executive nursing leader,” said Alexander.

Dr. Alexander is now a professor at Bevill State Community College and works at Baptist