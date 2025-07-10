Doctors warn parents about hot temperatures ahead of football camps

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – We are in the middle of the “dog days of summer.”

Temperatures are climbing, and football practice has already started for most players.

From football camps to football practice, kids are out playing.

It’s the middle of summer, and it’s supposed to be hot, but that heat can be dangerous anytime that you’re outside.

“It is very warm outside,” Dr. Denise Turner said. “A lot of children are outside playing, getting ready for school, and getting ready for sports. Football practice starts Monday for a lot of kids, and so hydration, of course, is very important, staying cool is very important, and listening to your body is very important.”

The Relief Web reports that in July 2024, more than 170 million children experienced a heat-related illness.

Football coaches said that temperatures play a significant role in training for the sport.

“You got a weather map, and you got to go by that weather map, where you can practice,” Anthony King, West Lowndes head football coach said. “If it is really hot, you can’t go out. if it is around 90, you can’t go out period. But if it is close to being 90, you can go out for so many hours.”

With high temperatures, the risk of damaging mental and physical health is higher than ever before.

University of Mississippi Medical Center assistant professor, Dr. Justin Turner, said it’s essential to prepare prior to the day of the event, like a camp.

“Exercise is something that’s done on a daily basis, not just when you get to camp,” Dr. Turner said. “So make sure your children are active for at least 60 minutes every day. You may say, well doctor, that may sound like a lot, they may have already been getting that, whether it’s walking, moving around and doing different things. But, three of those things need to be vigorous activity so they need to be running, jumping, or they need to be doing something that gets that heart rate up.”

Doctors also said it’s important to stay on top of annual examinations and immunizations like updating a physical and getting checked up.

“We want our kids to understand that at least once a year, you should be seeing your pediatrician or family doctor and getting your wellness,” Dr. Turner said. “Some will call it their physicals and it’s important because there’s a lot of things that you can have where you may not have nay symptoms at all.”

“A lot of my athletes, even my band members, and cheerleaders listen to your body,” Dr. Turner said. “Pay attention, the time to hydrate is now, not on Monday but now.”

One of many football camps starts as of tomorrow morning.

Noxubee County native and NFL Player Jeffery Simmons is hosting his annual football camp at the Starkville Sportsplex.

