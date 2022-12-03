Dodging Rain Showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and wet week ahead as frontal boundaries take turns occupying the area.

SATURDAY: Overcast conditions accompanied by light rain is likely to continue until 12pm. High temperatures will peak in the upper 60s today. Overnight lows will dip into the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Expect skies to be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler only reaching the mid 50s. Slight rain chances return overnight.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Prep the umbrella and rain coat, shower chances lead us into the first full week of December with temperatures ranging through the 60s and 70s. Southerly flow will increase the amount of moisture in the air keeping our overnight lows fairly warm.