Dog Days of Summer Continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Extreme heat warnings are in place through tomorrow evening, brutal heat will continue.

TODAY: Very, very hot. Highs in the upper 90s, with a heat index as high as 115. Lots of sun, with a few showers and storms around this afternoon. Tonight will be similar to every night we’ve had over the past couple weeks, with lows in the mid to upper 70s and some passing clouds.

TOMORROW: Very hot again, highs in the upper 90s and a heat index around 110. Shower and storm chances will occur in the afternoon and fizzle in the evening, as typical.

AHEAD: Temps gradually “cool” into the upper 80s this weekend thanks to a “cold” front. It will still be very hot and humid, but it will knock us out of heat danger territory for a little bit at least.