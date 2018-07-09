Dog feared dead in Virginia helicopter crash found alive inside home

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Nearly 24 hours after a helicopter crashed into a Williamsburg, Virginia, townhouse, a dog owner was reunited with her beloved pet who was feared dead.

The crash on Sunday killed 91-year-old resident Jean Lonchak Danylko, Virginia State Police said. The helicopter pilot was also killed in the crash, but authorities have not released the pilot’s name.

Sybil Blakewell feared the worst for her dog, Princeton, telling WTVR reporter Jake Burns on Sunday that she thought Princeton was lost in the crash.

But on Monday morning, a neighbor said they saw Princeton running around outside but couldn’t catch him before he ran back into the home. Blakewell lured the dog out with a squeak toy later that afternoon, CBS affiliate WTVR reports, and Princeton was taken to a veterinarian to be examined for injures.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it is investigating the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the cause of the accident.

Brook Sweeney, who lives nearby, said she saw the helicopter flying “really low” before the crash.

“Everything in the house shook. I don’t think it’s a sound I’ll honestly forget,” she told the station, recalling the moment that sparked a massive fire. “The place starts erupting. There were probably three or four mini explosions.”

Video taken after the crash showed the house on fire as firefighters battled the blaze. Large clouds of black and gray smoke could be seen billowing out of the home.