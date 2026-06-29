Dollar General opens new store in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS Affiliate WJTV, Dollar General announced the opening of a new Byram location.

According to the company, the new store is located at 6571 Terry Road and is expected to create 10 new jobs in the Byram community.

The new location will also support schools, nonprofit organizations, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.

“As part of our mission of Serving Others, we look forward to being a strong business partner and good neighbor, as well as welcoming customers to our new store,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of business intelligence and development.

To apply for employment at the new location, click here.

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