Tickets available for Dolly Parton fundraising concerts

Dolly Parton headlines a fundraising concert for the Congress of Country Music

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – Dolly Parton is coming to central Mississippi and you still have time to get tickets.

The shows are a fundraiser for the Congress of Country Music project in Philadelphia.

Its founder, Neshoba County native Marty Stuart, calls the Congress of Country Music the spiritual home of country music.

The goal is to celebrate the heritage of country music through musical performances and educational programs.

And excitement is building for Dolly to take the stage this weekend.

“I don’t think anyone would argue that it’s kind of like having the queen come to town and what it really means, you know. She’s going to do two shows this Saturday, August 26 and it will be a great financial infusion in the fundraising effort. It is a fundraiser for the Congress of Country Music but yes, that’s one side of it. Just the attention that she brings globally because anything she does is a global touch. Beyond that to me, is she’s kind of like family to me, just having her endorsement and having her support this idea… It’s invaluable. It’s great. Every part of this is a good thing,” Stuart told WCBI on Wednesday afternoon.

You can find ticket information at www.congressofcountrymusic.org

There are seats available inside the Ellis Theater or you buy tickets to sit outside.

That’s where there will be a Dolly-Tron screen for everyone to watch the concert happening inside. Dolly is also scheduled to make a brief appearance outdoors.