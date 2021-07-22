Domestic fatal shooting in Shuqualak Mississippi

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Noxubee County and the Mississippi Bureau Investigations are working on a domestic shooting case in Shuqualak leaving one woman dead.

Investigators say deputies responded to a home on the 400 block Constantine Street around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

A woman was found dead on arrival.

Noxubee Sheriff Tommy Roby believes the victim’s boyfriend walked into the home, assaulted the victim’s friend, killed the victim, before shooting himself.

The investigator on the scene and the coroner gave WCBI details about the case.

“The suspect’s name is Kendrick brooks. He’s a 34-year-old black male. He’s been transported to UMC in Jackson for an inflicted gunshot wound,” said Tina Williams, Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department investigator.

“The woman inside the home, her name is Wendy Taylor. A 30-year-old female. African American female. It’s (the case) being investigated right now from a gunshot wound. That’s all we can tell you at this time because everything is a pending investigation by the sheriff’s department and the MBI,” said R.L. Calhoun, the Noxubee County Coroner.

The suspect is being treated for his injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office is also assisting with the case.