Donald Crowther to serve five years in prison and five on probation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi contractor who plead guilty to fraud in a failed construction project at a Starkville church will serve time for the crime.

Donald Crowther was sentenced this morning to five years in prison followed by five years probation.

Crowther was arrested in 2016 in connection with the project at Second Baptist Church.

The investigation began after church trustees questioned more than 400,000 dollars paid to Crowther when he stopped work.

Judge Lee Coleman did not order restitution, citing a civil trial that found the pastor, Joseph Stone, and a deacon conspired with Crowther and are liable for hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in connection with the project.

They were ordered to repay the church 500,000 dollars.

Crowther must report to the Oktibbeha County Jail Monday processing.