‘Downtown Christmas’ kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)—Downtown Columbus is decorated with Christmas lights for its annual Open House.

Local businesses have opened their doors, posted sale signs, and more to entice shoppers.

“You can go in and shop for anything you need. If you need a Thanksgiving outfit, a Christmas outfit, or if you just want to get your Christmas shopping done early. You can do that,” said Chelsea Best, the event coordinator’s office assistant for Main Street Columbus.

Best says there’s more to Downtown than what meets the eye.

“So many people will come downtown for one or two things, but they don’t realize how many options we have. We have boutiques for children, we have women’s clothing, men’s clothing, everything, books, jewelry, everything you can think of,” said Best.

Emily Liner is the owner of Friendly City bookBooksner says she enjoys opening up her business for Downtown Christmas.

“We always have fun with the downtown open house. It’s just a fun way to get in the festive spirit,” said Liner.

Friendly City bookBookslocally owned.

“Our staff picks out every book that is in this bookstore, so we really like to put that personal touch on everything here and we also get to know our customers,” said Liner.

Main Street Columbus encourages the community to shop locally.

The Downtown Christmas Open House will last until Sunday at 5 p.m.

