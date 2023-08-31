Downtown Columbus could soon see safety improvements to crosswalks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Columbus is expected to become a little safer.

At a special meeting with the mayor and city council, City Engineer Kevin Stafford talked to the council about a capital improvement grant for Main Street.

The improvements would help make crosswalks safer for citizens.

More details on the grant are expected to be discussed at the next council meeting

