Downtown Columbus hosts 12th annual Art Walk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Main Street Columbus and the Columbus Arts Council are teaming up to bring more exposure to downtown Columbus businesses.

Several artists filled the sidewalks of downtown Columbus once again for the 12th annual Downtown Art Walk.

More than 25 artists set up stands on sidewalks, and in local businesses, to allow attendees to be able to shop, and enjoy many forms of creative expression.

The Art Walk also gave attendees a chance to talk with local artists and to get a better understanding of the history and significance behind each piece of art.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.