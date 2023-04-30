Dozens hit the streets in Starkville to celebrate the annual pride parade

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens of people hit the streets in Starkville to celebrate the annual pride parade.

The Event kicked off with the art market featuring local and out-of-town vendors. The parade started at Fire Station Park and circled through downtown Starkville.

There were food, music, and events throughout Starkville to help celebrate diversity and inclusion

“The art market is always a huge hit pride for us every year it’s a great chance to bring together LGBTQ artists plus Allie artists who are just doing some amazing things that don’t really have the outlet for their work around Starkville anyway and they all come together for today and it is always well attended and people just love it,” said a member with Starkville Pride Mike Breazeale.

The Pride Events will continue until Sunday, April 30th with brunch at Rick’s Cafe.